Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 44,205.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after buying an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in FOX by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 663,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in FOX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072 in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $47.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

