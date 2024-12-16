Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,415 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

