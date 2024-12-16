Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 10.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 228,685 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dropbox by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Profile

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,675. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,666,650. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 731,381 shares of company stock worth $19,446,607. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

