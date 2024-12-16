PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
PURE Bioscience Trading Up 11.1 %
PURE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.01.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
