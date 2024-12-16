PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 11.1 %

PURE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.01.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

