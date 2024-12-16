PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $22.73. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 11,986 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRTC. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on PureTech Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRTC

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.