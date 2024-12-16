Rare Element Resources Updates Business Conduct and Ethics Code

On December 11, 2024, Rare Element Resources Ltd. implemented amendments to its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The revisions to the Code, which apply to employees and directors, now explicitly state that adherence to the Code is mandatory even when working from remote locations.

The updated Code also includes provisions requiring the public disclosure of any waivers or alterations to the Code in accordance with OTCQB Venture Marketplace regulations. Additionally, there is an increased emphasis on the strict adherence to the company’s safety and health policies. Employees are now obligated to report any known or suspected unsafe working conditions promptly.

Furthermore, the revised Code prohibits employees from engaging in any activities that could conflict with their responsibilities within the company. A comprehensive version of the Code can be accessed on Rare Element Resources Ltd.’s official website, www.rareelementresources.com.

The details provided above are summarized. Interested parties can review the complete text of the Code, which is available as Exhibit 14.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

In compliance with Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Rare Element Resources Ltd. confirmed the submission of this report on December 13, 2024, with the signature of Wayne E. Rich, the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rare Element Resources’s 8K filing here.

