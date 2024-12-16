RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $469.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.60. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

