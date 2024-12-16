Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

