Record (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Record plc (LON:RECGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71), with a volume of 255337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

Record Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of £107.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,166.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.04.

Record Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

