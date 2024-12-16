Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 65,448 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $140.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

