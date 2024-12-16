Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.67 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Annaly Capital Management worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NLY opened at $19.78 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -282.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

