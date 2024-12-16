Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,118 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $713,000. American Trust purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

