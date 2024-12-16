Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 821 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.71 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

