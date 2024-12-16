Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $306.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,080. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.