RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $446.04 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 77.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.