Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.10, but opened at $74.20. Robert Half shares last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 68,727 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Robert Half by 79.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.