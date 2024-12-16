Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.33. Approximately 536,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,387,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $269,620.60. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,823 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

