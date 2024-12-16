Rune (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $129,032.26

Rune (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Rune has a market capitalization of $34,401.82 and approximately $129,032.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00006472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 6.62720348 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $84,503.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

