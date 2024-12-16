Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Samsonite International Company Profile

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. Samsonite International has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.06.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

