Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
