Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

