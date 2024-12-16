Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $51.48 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

