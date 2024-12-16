Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,740,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 155,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

