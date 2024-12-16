Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $211.21 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average is $241.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

