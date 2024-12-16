Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.8% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pool by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,196,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.95 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.75 and a 200 day moving average of $353.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.