Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 222,715 Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 1,942.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,715 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FLCO opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

