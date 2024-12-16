Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 223,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 36.0% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter worth about $3,150,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

