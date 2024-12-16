Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,868 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after buying an additional 1,456,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,772,000 after buying an additional 284,359 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 235,939 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $97.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $98.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.