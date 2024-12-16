Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
