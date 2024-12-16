Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

Shares of WELL traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.00. 1,237,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.