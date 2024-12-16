Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106,755.32 or 0.99863257 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00012513 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00007045 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000696 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- XYO (XYO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
