SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SharkNinja by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.39.

SharkNinja Trading Up 3.1 %

SN stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 434,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,358. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $112.93.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

