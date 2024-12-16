Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,366.67 ($42.51).
SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.40) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 4,883.72%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
