Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,366.67 ($42.51).

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.40) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of LON:SHEL traded down GBX 39.80 ($0.50) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,458.70 ($31.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,550.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,657.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,345 ($29.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961 ($37.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 4,883.72%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

