Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Expands By 17.6%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 909,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALUR. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allurion Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allurion Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALUR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Allurion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Allurion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

ALUR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,772. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

