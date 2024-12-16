Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Decreases By 15.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,907.7 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF remained flat at $44.29 during midday trading on Monday. 2,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.
About Aristocrat Leisure
