Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Decreases By 15.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,907.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF remained flat at $44.29 during midday trading on Monday. 2,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

