Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 13.4%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHI remained flat at $12.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 119,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,269. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

