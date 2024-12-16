Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Grows By 27.0%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWBHF remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 230,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.