Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Grows By 27.0%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CWBHF remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 230,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
