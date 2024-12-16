Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Declines By 12.1%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 198,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 618,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.38. ECARX has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

