Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Declines By 12.1%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 198,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
ECARX Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ECX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 618,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.38. ECARX has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
ECARX Company Profile
