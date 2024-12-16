Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Declines By 36.4%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 4,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 18.61. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
