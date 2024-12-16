Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Declines By 36.4%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 4,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 18.61. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

