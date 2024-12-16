Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Decreases By 12.2%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,171. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $103.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.