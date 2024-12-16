Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Decreases By 11.8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IMAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BACK opened at $1.22 on Monday. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

