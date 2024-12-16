Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Decreases By 11.8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
IMAC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BACK opened at $1.22 on Monday. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.
About IMAC
