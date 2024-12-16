Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Rises By 18.5%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading hours on Monday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,881.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

