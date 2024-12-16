Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Rises By 18.5%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading hours on Monday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,881.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
