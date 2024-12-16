Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Decreases By 20.6%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 786.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.33. 277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $120.35.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

