Short Interest in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Decreases By 18.8%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

MGRX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,664. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Mangoceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 873,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.52% of Mangoceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

