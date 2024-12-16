Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Declines By 19.5%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,484.67. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,280,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Materion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Materion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MTRN traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 89,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. Materion has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

