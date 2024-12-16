Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Decreases By 18.2%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Medicure Trading Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:MCUJF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

