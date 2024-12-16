Short Interest in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Rises By 28.6%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MicroAlgo Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ MLGO opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. MicroAlgo has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $509.60.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroAlgo stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 1.94% of MicroAlgo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.