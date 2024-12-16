Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Decreases By 33.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.8 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.
