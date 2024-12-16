Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Decreases By 33.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.8 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

