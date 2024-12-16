Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Decreases By 22.5%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,298,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 2,963,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,596.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.24. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.76. Piaggio & C. has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$3.51.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

