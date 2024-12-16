Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Increases By 22.5%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Price Performance

SWGHF stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Sawai Group has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

Sawai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.