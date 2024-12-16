Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Increases By 22.5%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sawai Group Price Performance
SWGHF stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Sawai Group has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.
Sawai Group Company Profile
