Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rises By 18.3%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 810,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.57. Andersons has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. Stephens raised Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 92.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

