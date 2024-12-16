Short Interest in The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Declines By 14.3%

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,462,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 2,872,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cannabist Stock Performance

Shares of Cannabist stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Cannabist has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Cannabist Company Profile

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

