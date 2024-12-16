Short Interest in The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Declines By 14.3%

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,462,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 2,872,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cannabist Stock Performance
Shares of Cannabist stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Cannabist has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
Cannabist Company Profile
